United States
Everlane
The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt
$128.00
At Everlane
Description Luxurious, versatile silk—that you can throw in the wash. The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt is less sheer and more durable than our other silk, which means you can wash it right alongside your other clothes. (To maintain the silky hand feel, tumble dry on low.) Easy to wear and easy to clean, this relaxed silhouette features a traditional point collar, a round hem, and two utility pockets. It’s about as effortless as silk can get.