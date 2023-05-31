HarperCollins

The Vampire Diaries: The Awakening And The Struggle By L.j. Smith

$22.90

Buy Now Review It

At Booktopia

A brand-new look for the #1 New York Times bestselling series that inspired the hit TV show The Vampire Diaries! A deadly love triangle. Elena Gilbert is a high school golden girl, used to getting what she wants. And who she wants. But when the boy she's set her sights on--the handsome and haunted Stefan--isn't interested, she's confused. She could never know the real reason Stefan is struggling to resist her: Stefan is a vampire, and Elena's in danger just by being around him. What's more, Stefan's dark, dangerous vampire brother Damon has just arrived in town. And wherever Damon goes, trouble always follows. Perfect for fans of Midnight Sun, The Beautiful, and Crave, this paperback bind-up repackage of the first two books in the New York Times bestselling Vampire Diaries series by L. J. Smith--The Awakening and The Struggle--features a stunning new cover and will introduce new readers to the heart-stopping suspense, fierce romances, and jaw-dropping surprises that captured millions of fans and inspired the hit TV show.