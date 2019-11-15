Citadel

The Vagina Bible: The Vulva And The Vagina: Separating The Myth From The Medicine

$13.68

Instant New York Times, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly bestseller!Boston Globe bestseller #1 Canadian BestsellerOB/GYN, writer for -The -New York Times, -USA Today, and -Self, and host of the show -Jensplaining, -Dr. Jen Gunter now delivers the definitive book on vaginal health, answering the questions you've always had but were afraid to ask&mdash-or couldn't find the right answers to. She has been called Twitter's resident gynecologist, the Internet's OB/GYN, and one of the fiercest advocates for women's health&hellip-and she's here to give you the straight talk on the topics she knows best. - Does eating sugar cause yeast infections? - Does pubic hair have a function? - Should you have a vulvovaginal care regimen? - Will your vagina shrivel up if you go without sex? - What's the truth about the HPV vaccine? - So many important questions, so much convincing, confusing, contradictory misinformation! In this age of click bait, pseudoscience, and celebrity-endorsed products, it's easy to be overwhelmed&mdash-whether it's websites, advice from well-meaning friends, uneducated partners, and even healthcare providers. So how do you separate facts from fiction? OB-GYN Jen Gunter, an expert on women's health&mdash-and the internet's most popular go-to doc&mdash-comes to the rescue with a book that debunks the myths and educates and empowers women. From reproductive health to the impact of antibiotics and probiotics, and the latest trends, including vaginal steaming, vaginal marijuana products, and jade eggs, Gunter takes us on a factual, fun-filled journey.