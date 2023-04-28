COS ATELIER

The Tulle Gown

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, our limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT The ATELIER gown is a lesson in elegance and proportion. Shaped for a dramatic silhouette that just skims the floor, it's designed with layers of frothy tulle at the shoulders and has a plunging deep V-neckline that cascades to a softly ruffled, sheer skirt. A slim band cinches the waist, while the mini-dress underlayer and low, open back balance out its billowing form. CLOTH Our design team selected diaphanous recycled tulle that's light as a feather, so it harmonizes with the voluminous silhouette. Note how the floaty fabric varies in sheerness from the body to the hem and straps. CRAFT No detail was overlooked in the creation of this piece, as evidenced by the tonal seams, each of which was laser cut for the utmost precision. It will arrive carefully packaged in a bespoke garment bag, which you can use to carry your garment to galas and events. Base fabric: 100% Recycled polyester, Top parts: 58% Viscose, 36% Polyamide (Nylon), 6% Elastane, Inside panel: 58% Viscose, 37% Polyamide (Nylon), 5% Elastane / Machine wash cold Back length of size 6 is 49.33" / Model wears a size 6