Gap × BÉIS

The Travel Backpack In Denim Blue

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Béis

Maison Balzac is the brainchild of French-born, Sydney-based founder, Elise Pioch Balzac. From its signature coloured glassware and carafes, to candles inspired by the scents of Pioch Balzac’s provincial upbringing, the label has established a cult following for a reason. Add personality and simple pleasure to your home with the latest collection. - 100% plant-based stearin wax with cotton wick - Hand poured - Candle base fits at 2cm holder