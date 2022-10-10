Everlane

The Track Oversized Crew

A premium organic sweatshirt—made for the track ahead. Featuring a classic crew neckline, dropped shoulders, voluminous sleeves, and a relaxed fit, the Track Oversized Crew has a signature look that will stand the test of time. Plus, it’s made of custom-developed, organic french terry, which gives it a premium feel without the luxury markup. Like everything in our Track collection, this sweatshirt is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This certification takes over a year to account for every step of production—from the processing of certified organic fiber into yarn to the dyehouses, mills, factories, and printers. Looking for more Track styles? Shop the collection and make it a set.