Hill House Home

The Tiny Hotel Robe

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hill House Home

The Hotel Robe is Made in Portugal from 100% Zero Twist Micro Cotton. Available with navy or rainbow piping. Runs true to size. London wears a size 4-6Y. Sai + London wear the Children's and Women's Rainbow Hotel Robe, with Sankaty Towels in Celadon. Please note gift wrap is not included. Add gift wrap in your cart prior to checkout.