Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
PAT McGRATH LABS
The ‘taylor-made’ Lip Kit
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PAT McGRATH LABS
More from PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mattetrance™ Lipstick
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
PAT McGRATH LABS
The 'taylor-made' Lip Kit
BUY
$60.00
PAT McGRATH LABS
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mattetrance™ Lipstick
BUY
$39.00
Nordstrom
PAT McGRATH LABS
Mattetrance Lipstick In Elson 2
BUY
$63.00
Sephora Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted