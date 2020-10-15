Frank & Oak

The Structured Mock Neck Sweater

$89.50

Buy Now Review It

At Frank & Oak

Description The beauty of this mock neck is that it's open and low enough, so you can turn it into a maxi collar. The ruched sleeves give soft structure while the drawstring hem adjusts the length of the sweater to adapt to any bottom. Leila is 5’10” wearing S Materials 70% Recycled cotton, 30% Polyester Care Instructions Wash cold delicate cycle Do not bleach Do not iron Dry flat Dry clean Wash inside out