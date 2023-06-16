Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Deborah Lippmann
The Stripper Nail Polish Remover
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Dr Organic
Tea Tree Nail Solution
BUY
£6.49
Holland & Barrett
Orly
Orly Base Nail Coat, Bonder, 0.6 Ounce
BUY
$11.00
Amazon
CND
Cnd Solaroil Nail & Cuticle Care, Cuticle Oil
BUY
$9.90
Amazon
Essie
Essie Apricot Nail & Cuticle Oil
BUY
$11.00
Ulta
More from Deborah Lippmann
Deborah Lippmann
The Stripper Nail Polish Remover
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Deborah Lippmann
Cool For The Summer Gel Lab Pro
BUY
£18.00
Nail Polish Direct
Deborah Lippmann
Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish
BUY
$14.00
$20.00
Sephora
Deborah Lippmann
Lip And Nail Duets Set
BUY
$24.65
$29.00
Amazon
More from Nails
Deborah Lippmann
The Stripper Nail Polish Remover
BUY
$22.00
Sephora
Essie
Nail Polish In Marshmallow
BUY
$10.47
Walmart
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Funny Bunny
BUY
$11.49
OPI
Nailberry
Breathable Nail Polish 25ml
BUY
$21.00
Violet Grey
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted