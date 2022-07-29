Arket

The Straw Picnic Chair

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Arket

A beautiful, handwoven rattan chair from The Straw, a Swedish interior brand. A practical piece reclining to three different levels and styled with a headrest for extra comfort. Folding flat and equipped with shoulder straps in cotton canvas, the chair is easy to bring along to the beach, the park or where ever you want to go. Width 45 cm. Length (when folded flat) 80 cm. Weight approximately 3 kg. Since rattan is a natural material, some variations in appearance might occur. Each product is unique. To keep the rattan humid and prevent it from drying out, give it a splash of water now and then, and wipe dry with a cloth. Please do not put all your weight on one spot, with a foot or a knee, since that might cause too much surface tension on the rattan and cause it to break.