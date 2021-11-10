Paul Duncan

The Star Wars Archives (1977-1983)

Star Wars exploded onto our cinema screens in 1977 and the world has never been the same. After watching cynical movies throughout the early 1970s, audiences embraced the energy of the Star Wars galaxy as they followed farmer Luke Skywalker on his journey through a galaxy far, far away, meeting extraordinary characters like mysterious hermit Obi-Wan Kenobi, space pirates Han Solo and Chewbacca, loyal droids C-3PO and R2-D2, bold Princess Leia Organa and the horrific Darth Vader. Writer, director and producer George Lucas created the modern monomyth of our time. He formed Industrial Light & Magic to develop cutting-edge special effects technology, which he combined with innovative editing techniques and a heightened sense of sound to give audiences a unique sensory cinematic experience. In this first volume, Lucas narrates his own story, taking us through the making of the original trilogy and bringing fresh insights into the creation of a unique universe. Complete with script pages, production documents, concept art, storyboards, on-set photography, stills and posters, this is the authoritative exploration of the original saga as told by its creator.