Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
ProFlowers
The Spathiphyllum Plant
$80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ProFlowers
Need a few alternatives?
ProFlowers
The Spathiphyllum Plant
BUY
$80.00
ProFlowers
The Sill
Parlor Palm
BUY
$48.00
$68.00
The Sill
Worth
Fake Cane Palm
BUY
$66.99
Amazon
Francesca Kaye
Garden Pot
BUY
$28.80
$48.00
Anthropologie
More from ProFlowers
ProFlowers
Best Day Bouquet
BUY
$69.00
ProFlowers
ProFlowers
Petite Yellow Orchid
BUY
$48.00
$60.00
ProFlowers
ProFlowers
Pink Champagne Rose Bouquet
BUY
$35.00
$50.00
ProFlowers
ProFlowers
Hello Sunshine Bouquet
BUY
$75.00
ProFlowers
More from Plants
ProFlowers
The Spathiphyllum Plant
BUY
$80.00
ProFlowers
The Sill
Parlor Palm
BUY
$48.00
$68.00
The Sill
Worth
Fake Cane Palm
BUY
$66.99
Amazon
Francesca Kaye
Garden Pot
BUY
$28.80
$48.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted