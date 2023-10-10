Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Mini Dress: Floral Appliqué Edition
$170.00
$99.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Free People
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Romper: Linen Edition
BUY
$160.00
Anthropologie
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition
BUY
$220.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted