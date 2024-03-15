Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Mini Dress
$140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Short-sleeve Swing Tunic Mini Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Long-sleeve Cutout Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
$198.00
Anthropologie
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Mini Dress
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
Meshki
Loz Tie Back Linen Mini Dress
BUY
$127.20
$159.00
Meshki
More from The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Mini Dress
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$119.95
$168.00
Anthropologie
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Mini Dress
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
More from Dresses
Anthropologie
The Tommie Cap-sleeve Smocked Front-zip Shirt Dress
BUY
$170.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Gabbie Strapless Ruched Tube Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Short-sleeve Swing Tunic Mini Dress
BUY
$148.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Long-sleeve Cutout Mini Shirt Dress
BUY
$178.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted