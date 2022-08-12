United States
The Somerset Collection by Anthropologie
The Somerset Maxi Dress: Linen Edition
$170.00
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4130578570013; Color Code: 010 About The Somerset Collection Discover the Somerset: Our bestselling, best-reviewed dress, ever…now in a summerweight linen. Remember the sisterhood of the traveling pants? The Somerset is for grown-ups, but it has that magic. Insanely flattering, on everyone. Extremely versatile, for every style. The perfect outfit, for everything. If you’re shopping for your first, we should warn you: Instead of owning just one, Somerset fans have collections. Linen, rayon Maxi silhouette Side pockets Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 55" from shoulder Petite falls 51" from shoulder Plus falls 58" from shoulder
