Summersalt

The Softest Ribbed Wide Leg Lounge Pant

$80.00

The Details At Summersalt, we believe comfort and style are not mutually exclusive. Our new ribbed wide leg pants deliver on that combination perfectly. Designed with maximum comfort in mind, the ribbed modal fabric is silky-soft and skims the body in just the right places while also managing to drape beautifully. The elastic waistband guarantees comfort while the wide leg creates an elegant silhouette. Step away from your joggers and give these a try. You're going to thank us. The Fit Details: Wide leg pant, Flat elastic waistband Inseam: 29'' Composition: 95% Modal®/ 5% Spandex Fabric Details: Ultimate silkiness, buttery-soft texture, and a smooth lustrous finish are a few of the perfect components of our Ribbed Modal® fabric. Modal® is produced from dissolving wood pulp in a responsibly managed multi-stage process using sustainable beach wood. Modal® is an Eco-Friendly soft man-made fiber that is made from natural materials and is biodegradable. Once you feel this luxurious fabric, you will never want to wear anything else!