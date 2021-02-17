Franc

At Franc

Everything that bothered us about other sweatpants fixed. It’s a sweatpant with extra sass (class). Made in a super soft and sustainable light fleece, with slim legs and deep pockets. With a slouchy front and we engineered the behind to make sure it fits (no slouchy diaper butt's allowed). These are your new magical sweatpants that will find their way into way more than just your lounging days. V2.0 The waistband has an updated finish; it now sits flatter against your body and is more comfortable. NEXT RESTOCK: New colours coming in March (with a matching restock of Hoodies) Sizing and Fit: regular fit fits true to size. REGULAR FIT, slim in the legs but slouchy in the front crotch (fits true to size). Fabric and Care 66% Tencel, 28% Cotton 6% Spandex Fleece (OEKO-TEX 100 certified) (fabric is pre-shrunk, but it will still have shrinkage if put in the dryer - as home dryers have a much higher heat level Made in Canada. Styling - made to wear casually or lounging.- perfect with any t-shirts, sweatshirts or tank tops. - perfect for pre and post workouts. Shipping and Returns We make every effort to process your order within 24 hours; however, orders placed over weekends or holidays may take a little longer. Once your order is processed, you will receive an order confirmation followed by a shipping confirmation. We offer free shipping on CAD orders over $100 and USD orders over $125. Please note that shipping does not include duties and taxes as these prices vary by country for international and US orders. Returns are easy through our return portal. We offer store credit or refund for returns (sale items are store credit only). If you are in Canada, you can choose to use our discounted return label – you can choose this option when submitting via our return portal. We offset all emissions causing by shipping by planting and protecting trees in the Amazon rainforest. Read more about this here. We don’t ship in individual plastic bags, and we only use recyclable paper and compostable mailers for shipping.