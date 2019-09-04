The Skin Heroes set is full of complexion boosting products that work to stimulate, restore and even skin tone. The Ritual Bar is a green tea soap that improves circulation while detoxifying and smoothing skin from head to toe. To clarify and protect, the Rescue Serum is a hydrating, antioxidant packed formula that brightens as it strengthens skin elasticity. Made with bamboo, the Euphoria Face Mask combats redness as it soothes, calms and nourishes the skin. The Bright Eye Hydrating Mask awakens and replenishes the delicate area around the eyes to reduce aging and fine lines.