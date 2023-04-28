United States
COS ATELIER
The Silver-tone Pin Brooch
$89.00
At COS
This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT Shaped to resemble a classic pin, this brooch is formed with a sleek rectangular bar and has angular squared-off edges. Wear it pinned to the lapel of your favorite blazer or use it to fasten your jacket or shawl. CLOTH The ATELIER pin brooch is sculpted from recycled brass and steel with a lightly brushed finish. Match your jewelry to the shining silver-tone hue. CRAFT The jewelry from the capsule comes in a specially designed box that will keep your pieces protected when traveling. 90% Recycled brass, 10% Steel Total length: 2.75"