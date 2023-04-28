COS ATELIER

The Silver-tone Pin Brooch

This piece is part of the COS ATELIER collection, a limited capsule founded on the principles of luxury and exceptional design. CUT Shaped to resemble a classic pin, this brooch is formed with a sleek rectangular bar and has angular squared-off edges. Wear it pinned to the lapel of your favorite blazer or use it to fasten your jacket or shawl. CLOTH​ The ATELIER pin brooch is sculpted from recycled brass and steel with a lightly brushed finish. Match your jewelry to the shining silver-tone hue. CRAFT​ The jewelry from the capsule comes in a specially designed box that will keep your pieces protected when traveling. 90% Recycled brass, 10% Steel Total length: 2.75"