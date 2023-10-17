Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Everlane
The Silky Cotton Way-short Shirt
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Silky Cotton Way-short Shirt
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Uniqlo
Flannel Long-sleeve Shirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Jenni Kayne
Dakota Oversized Flannel
BUY
$255.00
Jenni Kayne
Rachel Antonoff
James Shirt
BUY
$195.00
Rachel Antonoff
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Lug Loafer
BUY
$195.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Silky Cotton Way-short Shirt
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Cotton Hipster
BUY
$11.00
$15.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Bikini
BUY
$11.00
$15.00
Everlane
More from Tops
Marcella New York
Eloise Sheer Turtleneck
BUY
$65.00
Marcella New York
FIND ME NOW
Harmony Checkered Mesh Top
BUY
$79.00
Find Me Now
Everlane
The Silky Cotton Way-short Shirt
BUY
$88.00
Everlane
Skims
Cotton Rib Tank
BUY
$66.00
Skims
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted