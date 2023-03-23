Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Tatcha
The Silk Serum Wrinkle-smoothing Retinol Alternative
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Tatcha
Need a few alternatives?
Sofie Pavitt Face
Mandelic Clearing Serum
BUY
$54.00
Sofie Pavitt Face
Kiehl's
Ultra Pure High-potency 5.0% Niacinamide Serum
BUY
$35.00
Kiehl's
Tatcha
The Silk Serum Wrinkle-smoothing Retinol Alternative
BUY
$98.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
The Silk Serum Wrinkle-smoothing Retinol Alternative
BUY
$98.00
Tatcha
More from Tatcha
Tatcha
The Silk Serum Wrinkle-smoothing Retinol Alternative
BUY
$98.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
The Silk Serum Wrinkle-smoothing Retinol Alternative
BUY
$98.00
Tatcha
Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask
BUY
$46.00
Mecca
Tatcha
The Kissu Lip Mask
BUY
£27.00
Tatcha
More from Skin Care
Sofie Pavitt Face
Mandelic Clearing Serum
BUY
$54.00
Sofie Pavitt Face
NuFACE
Supercharged Ionplex® Facial Mist
BUY
$45.00
NuFACE
Patchology
Flashpatch Rejuvenating 5-minute Eye Gels
BUY
$12.75
$15.00
Nordstrom Rack
Kiehl's
Ultra Pure High-potency 5.0% Niacinamide Serum
BUY
$35.00
Kiehl's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted