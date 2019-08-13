Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Kevyn Aucoin
The Sensual Skin Enhancer
$48.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DermStore
A multi-tasking formula for creating a gorgeous, flawless complexion. More details... 9 reviews
Featured in 1 story
The Shopping Team’s Under-$100 MVPs
by
Us
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lancôme
Miracle Cushion Liquid Cushion Compact Foundation
$47.00
from
Lancôme
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Make Up For Ever Ultra Hd Invisible Cover Foundation
$43.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Make Up For Ever
Ultra Hd Perfector
$36.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Tom Ford Beauty
Traceless Foundation Spf 15
$80.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
More from Kevyn Aucoin
DETAILS
Kevyn Aucoin
The Neo Powder Brush
$60.00
from
Kevyn Aucoin
BUY
DETAILS
Kevyn Aucoin
The Gossamer Loose Setting Powder
$72.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Kevyn Aucoin
The Neo Blush In Pink Sand
£26.50
from
Beauty Bay
BUY
DETAILS
Kevyn Aucoin
Glass Glow Face Liquid Highlighter
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted