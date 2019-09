The Scottie - White

WE MADE A PANT. It's a cooler version of your high school school sport warm-up uniform. (Actually these aren't tear-aways but actually should we make that happen? If yes, please e-mail us. If no, just e-mail us anyway because we're not sure anyone reads the copy). Anyway, the Scottie pant comes with an elastic waistband because honestly who can bother with pants that don't grow with you. 100% Nylon Lined Zip detail at hem Imported