Nails of LA

The Sara Tan Press-ons

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nails of LA

EACH KIT CONTAINS EVERYTHING NEEDED FOR THE PERFECT APPLICATION: FILE/BUFFER DUO, CUTICLE STICK, ADHESIVE TABS, NAIL GLUE AND 24 NAILS TO ENSURE NAIL BEDS OF ALL SHAPES AND SIZES FIND THEIR MATCH.