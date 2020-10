Madewell

The Ruby Clog In Dotted Calf Hair

$188.00 $159.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made of spotted calf hair with not-too-high wooden soles, these superclassic clogs are a stylish way to graduate from those slippers you've been wearing for months. And, cushiness alert: Our MWL Cloudlift Lite padding feels like walking on a...well, you know.