Good For Day and Night - All Skin Types Our Kalahari Face Serum is a royal cold pressed infusion of 12 amazingly beneficial 100% pure oils and vitamins. This incredible restorative and anti- aging formula helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while soothing inflammation and preventing oxidative stress and promoting regenerative cell repair. Each Royal Kalahari Face Serum is handmade with: Kalahari Melon Oil, which has deep moisturizing, regenerating and restructuring properties, thanks to its high content of essential fatty acids. Babobab Oil which is uniquely profiled with Antioxidants Vitamin A, D, E & F as well as Omega 3, 6 & 9 Fatty acids. Monoi de Tahiti Oil, is amazing for moisturizing the skin and hair, slowing signs of aging, soothing inflammation, preventing oxidative stress, minimizing allergic reactions, and protecting against sun damage. Maracuya Passion Fruit Oil has stunning anti- aging properties because of its high levels of vitamin C and its also loaded with antioxidants, it also helps keep skin looking firm and youthful. Also a great source of vitamin A in the form of carotenoids, which helps reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Camellia Seed Oil softens fine lines, protects against damage caused by age and weather Mongongo / Manketti Oil, high content of Vitamin E, linoleic acid, Omega 6, iron, copper, magnesium and calcium. Mongongo oil possesses regenerating, hydrating and restructuring properties. It lowers inflammation and promotes repairing cells. Tamanu Oil, benefits extend to a wide range of natural treatments for acne and acne scars, eczema, psoriasis, toenail fungus, stretch marks, age spots, skin rashes, general scarring, dermatitis through to antiaging.