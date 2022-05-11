Hill House Home

The Rosie One Piece

$125.00

At Hill House Home

Meet our very first one piece - Rosie. The Rosie is a square neck, scoop back one piece. Featuring our signature Ellie Nap Dress® ruffle sleeve, now in swim! The sleeve is designed and made to hold its ruffle through all summer activities. Made in Los Angeles from econyl® fabric, this sun friendly fabric has UPF 50+ protection, is made from recycled materials, and is sunscreen and chlorine stain safe.