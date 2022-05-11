United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Hill House Home
The Rosie One Piece
$125.00
At Hill House Home
Meet our very first one piece - Rosie. The Rosie is a square neck, scoop back one piece. Featuring our signature Ellie Nap Dress® ruffle sleeve, now in swim! The sleeve is designed and made to hold its ruffle through all summer activities. Made in Los Angeles from econyl® fabric, this sun friendly fabric has UPF 50+ protection, is made from recycled materials, and is sunscreen and chlorine stain safe.