Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Beauty Bay
The Rose Quartz Gua Sha
£12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Beauty Bay
The Rose Quartz Gua Sha
Need a few alternatives?
Beauty Bay
The Rose Quartz Gua Sha
BUY
£12.00
Beauty Bay
Philips
Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Toothbrush
BUY
£129.99
£299.99
Philips
Soak Sunday
The Body Brush
BUY
£12.00
Soak Sunday
Foreo
Luna Mini 2 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush
BUY
$71.40
$119.00
Amazon
More from Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Jade Thirlwall X Beauty Bay 42 Colour Palette
BUY
£30.00
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
The Jade Gua Sha
BUY
£10.00
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette
BUY
£16.10
£23.00
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay
Bright Matte 42 Colour Palette
BUY
£18.40
£23.00
Beauty Bay
More from Tools
Brüush
Electric Toothbrush
BUY
C$79.00
Brüush
BAIMEI
Jade Roller & Gua Sha
BUY
$14.99
$19.95
Amazon
Bambaw
Reusable Make Up Remover Pads Pack Of 16
BUY
£10.12
£13.50
Boots
Philips
Philips Sonicare Protectiveclean 6100 Toothbrush
BUY
£129.99
£299.99
Philips
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted