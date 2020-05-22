Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream

$265.00

Augustinus Bader

An intensely luxurious, super hydrator that stimulates skin’s natural processes of rejuvenation to dramatically improve the complexion’s appearance. Suitable for normal to dry skin types Offers the ultimate protective shield against dry climates Ideal for your night time routine Replenishing argan, avocado and evening primrose oil, rich in omega 6 fatty acids and anti-oxidants, help to protect skin from free-radicals A 50ml bottle should last approximately 6 weeks; the 30ml, 4 weeks and the 15ml, 2 weeks.