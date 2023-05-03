Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream

$437.00

At Mecca

Key ingredients: TFC8®: a complex of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules naturally found in skin, which guides key nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to the skin creating an optimal environment for the body’s innate processes of repair and renewal. Evening Primrose Oil: helps reduce moisture loss and provide soothing, clarifying properties. Squalane: improves moisture retention. Vitamin E: supports barrier function to optimize hydration levels in the skin and protect from environmental aggressors. Hyaluronic Acid: attracts and retains moisture, for plump, fresh, well-hydrated skin. Hydrolyzed Rice Protein: soothes and calms skin while improving hydration for a smooth, radiant complexion.