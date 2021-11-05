Everlane

The Renew Teddy Bomber

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Model is 5′10″Wearing size S Relaxed cropped fit 100% Recycled polyester exclusive of ornamentationMachine wash cold, tumble dry low. Side pocketsZipper closure Made in Ho Chi Minh, VNSee the factory Recycled Materials: This product is made from recycled plastic bottles, diverting waste from landfills and lessening dependency on fossil fuels.Safer For The Environment: This product is dyed with bluesign®-approved dyes, which are safer for dyehouse workers and better for the environment. Questions about fit? Contact us