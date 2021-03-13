Everlane

The Renew Channeled Liner

$98.00 $58.00

At Everlane

Details Model is 5′3″Wearing size L 100% Recycled PolyesterMachine wash cold, tumble dry low. Made in Bac Giang, VietnamSee the factory Recycled Materials: This product is made from recycled plastic bottles, diverting waste from landfills and lessening dependency on fossil fuels.Safer For The Environment: This product is dyed with bluesign®-approved dyes, which are safer for dyehouse workers and better for the environment. Questions about fit? Contact us Description Recycling never looked so good. Made entirely* from 100% recycled polyester, the ReNew Channeled Liner is lightweight, packable, and perfect for easy cold-weather layering. This transitional puffer features a classic crew neckline, snap button closures, two front pockets, and a modern matte finish. Wear it as a standalone jacket or layer it under a coat for extra warmth—without the weight. *Only the buttons and trim aren’t. Turns out those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. (We’re working on it.)