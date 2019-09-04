Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Madewell
The Remi Mule In Leopard Calf Hair
$88.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Made from textural calf hair in a leopard print, these versatile slip-on mules are like the exclamation point to a good look. Cushiness alert: We've added an extra layer of padding to make them even easier on the feet.
Featured in 1 story
Madewell Just Released Their Fall 2019 Collection
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Mango
Decorative Strap Sandals
$39.99
$19.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Leather Sandals
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Satin Slippers
$17.98
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Oak + Fort
Sandal
$48.00
from
Oak + Fort
BUY
More from Madewell
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The Dadjean In Tile White
$105.00
$49.99
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Eyelet Bow-back Midi Dress
$148.00
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
The High-rise Slim Boyjean In Fitzgerald Wash
$128.00
$99.99
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
Eliza Dumais
Sep 4, 2019
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted