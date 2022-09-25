Everlane

The Recashmere Oversized Turtleneck

$230.00

Bigger. Bolder. Better. A fashion editor fave for its easy, relaxed fit and elongated neckline, The ReCashmere Oversized Turtleneck sweater adds a soft statement to any look. Made from 94% recycled Italian cashmere and 6% recycled wool, this luxurious layer has a lighter carbon footprint with heavy amounts of style and warmth. Pair with everything in your wardrobe—from pants to dresses and leggings. The hard truth: Virgin cashmere is one of the highest emitting fibers used in the clothing industry. So we adopted a softer approach by taking old cashmere sweaters and turning them into our ReCashmere fiber—a premium blend of recycled Italian cashmere and recycled wool. The result? High quality cashmere garments with reduced carbon emissions compared to virgin cashmere.