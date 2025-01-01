Athena Club
The Razor Kit
$9.00
At Athena Club
This is the razor that puts an end to any ‘best’ razor debate – no question about it. It’s fitted with an innovative, curve-loving handle, the sharpest patented blades, and an exclusive water-activated serum for the smoothest shave. Time to pick your favorite color and glide this razor into your routine.
Reviews
Impressed.
Anonymous
I am impressed by the overall quality from Athena. Everything is well thought out down to the beautiful packaging. Did I mention they even included a magnet to stick in you shower so you can hang your shaver?!?! Smooth close shave too!! I am so happy that I ordered.