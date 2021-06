Business & Pleasure Co.

The Premium Umbrella

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At West Elm

With a Cali-cool vibe and sunny vintage charm, Business & Pleasure Co. designs quality beach goods made for max relaxing in style. Easy to carry to and from the beach in the matching bag, the Premium Umbrella brings timeless, picturesque style to the sand. Six feet of shade makes sure the whole family is covered.