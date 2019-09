ModCloth

The Pippa Bikini Top

$49.00 $13.97

Buy Now Review It

Classic, feminine, and unforgettable, this bustier bikini top from our ModCloth namesake label embodies the very essence of an English fashion icon. With optional and adjustable straps, removable padded bust cups, supportive underwire, and a red floral pattern mingling with black accents, this teal swimwear allows you to capture the same spirit, and give it your own twist.