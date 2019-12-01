Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Everlane
The Pima Stretch Long Sleeve
$32.00
$26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
This price covers the basic cost to develop, produce and fulfill this product.
Need a few alternatives?
Gap
Gapfit Maximum Heat Base Layer Turtleneck Top
$29.95
$14.98
from
Gap
BUY
Reformation
Pinto Top Es
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Reformation
Gaia Body Suit
$68.00
$47.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Donni
Duo Thermal Cardigan
$144.00
from
Donni
BUY
More from Everlane
Everlane
The Mid-rise Skinny Jean
$68.00
$48.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Texture Cotton Crew - Bone
$88.00
$58.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Authentic Stretch High-rise Cigarette Jean
$78.00
$55.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Link-stitch Crewneck Sweater
$75.00
$49.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Tops
Everlane
The Pima Stretch Long Sleeve
$32.00
$26.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Lightweight French Terry Mockneck
$45.00
$32.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Gap
Gapfit Maximum Heat Base Layer Turtleneck Top
$29.95
$14.98
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Plaid Wool Shirt Jacket With Detachable Sherpa Collar
$148.00
$74.00
from
Gap
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted