Perfect for those who love to read - a monthly book subscription, gift wrapped and delivered straight to your door. The recipient will receive a new book to read each month, handpicked just for them by our literary experts. No matter what your reading preference might be, let us choose a selection of fiction books to surprise and delight you. From current reads to classics, we'll tailor each book to you. Simply choose a time length, and fill in a few details about the lucky recipient so we can ensure they will love every book they receive. You can choose from an emailed gift certificate, or posted welcome pack which can be sent to you or directly to the recipient, explaining their gift, and how it works. They will then receive a beautifully wrapped book, hand picked by our team of literary experts, dispatched on the first day of every month.