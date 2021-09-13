Scarlet

The Period Cup

Australia’s new period brand Scarlet is defining a better period experience for all people with periods. The Period Cup collects rather than absorbs your menstrual fluid. This means no leaks, and less waste. It’s made from 100% medical grade silicone and is BPA free, and suitable for the most delicate skin. The Scarlet Period Cup is engineered to be simple and intuitive to use and features a unique indented finger grip system and super soft flexible stem. It’s period product innovation that means less trips to the bathroom when you’re on your period, and a better understanding of your cycle, health and wellbeing.