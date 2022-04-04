Everlane

The Perform Pocket Legging

£80.00 £39.00

The Perform Pocket Legging is made of the same premium performance fabric as our best-selling legging—with lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties—and features the same extra-high waist and versatile look. What sets it apart? Leg-lengthening seams and pockets that are perfect for stashing essentials. And just like everything in our Perform collection, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon.