Everlane
The Perform Pocket Legging
£80.00£39.00
At Everlane
The Perform Pocket Legging is made of the same premium performance fabric as our best-selling legging—with lightweight compression and sweat-wicking properties—and features the same extra-high waist and versatile look. What sets it apart? Leg-lengthening seams and pockets that are perfect for stashing essentials. And just like everything in our Perform collection, it’s comprised of 58% recycled nylon.