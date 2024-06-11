Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
The Perfect Vintage Wide-leg Crop Jean In Eyelet White
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Madewell
Need a few alternatives?
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
The Perfect Vintage Wide-leg Crop Jean: Printed Edition
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Banana Republic
Italian Linen-cotton Wide-leg Jean
BUY
$150.00
Banana Republic
PAIGE
Carly High-rise Crop Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$225.00
Anthropologie
PAIGE
Anessa Coated High-rise Crop Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$259.00
Anthropologie
More from Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Shell Cord Choker Necklace
BUY
$42.00
Madewell
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Graphic Softfade Cotton Ex-boyfriend Tee
BUY
$48.00
Madewell
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Medium Silk Bandana
BUY
$36.00
Madewell
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
Shell Statement Earrings
BUY
$44.00
Madewell
More from Jeans
Madewell x Lisa Says Gah!
The Perfect Vintage Wide-leg Crop Jean: Printed Edition
BUY
$148.00
Madewell
Banana Republic
Italian Linen-cotton Wide-leg Jean
BUY
$150.00
Banana Republic
Katie Holmes x A.P.C.
Elisabeth Jeans
BUY
$335.00
A.P.C.
PAIGE
Carly High-rise Crop Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$225.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted