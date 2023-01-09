Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean In Mayfield Wash

$128.00 $29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

The cut: a straight-legged best seller, these '90s supermodel jeans have a waist-accentuating high rise complete with the holds-you-in sorcery of Magic Pockets® in front. The fabric: premium denim that combines the holds-you-in structure of rigid with a touch of stretch for day-one comfort. 11 1/4" high rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, 15" straight leg opening, 29" inseam. Premium 99% cotton/1% elastane low-stretch Cone® denim. Do Well: we partner with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming globally. Magic Pockets®. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NG251