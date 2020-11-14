Madewell

The Perfect Vintage Full-length Jean In Sanderson Wash

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

With their waist-accentuating high rise and full-length tapered legs, these are "mom jeans"...if your mom was a '90s supermodel. 11" high rise, fitted through the hip and thigh, 13" tapered leg opening, 30" full-length inseam. Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ Saitex factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. Premium 99% cotton/1% elastane denim from the Cone® mill.