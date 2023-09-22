Olive & June

The Pedi System

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Olive & June

What's Inside: 1 THE POSEY 2 Smoothing FOOT FILE 3 Straight-edge NAIL CLIPPER 4 Dual-grit NAIL FILE 5 Softening CUTICLE REMOVER 6 Game changing CUTICLE PUSHER 7 Salon-quality NAIL BUFFER 8 Acetone-free POLISH REMOVER POT 9 Pedi-perfecting CLEAN UP BRUSH 10TOP COAT (based on chosen formula) 11 PINK TOE SEPARATORS 12 Hydrating FOOT SERUM PLUS the 15-free polish of your choice (Long-Lasting, Quick Dry, or both)