Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Olive & June
The Pedi System
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Olive & June
Need a few alternatives?
OPI
Shine Bright Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Pack
$28.95
from
Ulta
BUY
OPI Infinite Shine
Let's Take An Elfie - Infinite Shine
$13.00
from
Ulta
BUY
OPI
Rapidry Spray Nail Polish Dryer
C$20.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
OPI
Prospa Nail & Cuticle Oil
$15.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Olive & June
Olive & June
The Poppy Manicure Tool
$16.00
from
Target
BUY
Olive & June
The Poppy
$16.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
The Winter Set
$72.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
The Poppy
$16.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
More from Nails
OPI
Shine Bright Nail Lacquer Mini 10 Pack
$28.95
from
Ulta
BUY
OPI Infinite Shine
Let's Take An Elfie - Infinite Shine
$13.00
from
Ulta
BUY
OPI
Rapidry Spray Nail Polish Dryer
C$20.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
OPI
Prospa Nail & Cuticle Oil
$15.95
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted