Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Olive & June
The Pedi System
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Olive & June
All the tools you need for salon-perfect pedis at home, plus 6 long-lasting polishes of your choice and Super Glossy Top Coat.
More from Olive & June
Olive & June
The Pedi System (1 Color)
$70.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
The Pedi System (6 Colors)
$100.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
The Pedi System (tool Box)
$60.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Olive & June
The Pedi System (1 Color)
$70.00
from
Olive & June
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted