Solid & Striped

The Peasant Dress

$268.00

Buy Now Review It

At Solid & Striped

Effortlessly comfortable and stylish in our beloved Peasant Dress. Easy, breezy this midi dress is tiered with gathering at the seams, has a square neckline and elasticated statement sleeves. Wear it over your bathing suit or on its own. Style dresses Size & Details+ Modeled in a size S. Model Measurements: Height: 5'10", Waist 24.5", Bust 34", Hips 36.5" Garment made in India Content: 60% Viscose, 40% Linen Handle with care: machine wash cold/ do not bleach/ tumble dry low temperature/cool iron