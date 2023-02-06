Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Mother Denim
The Patch Pocket Roller Ankle Fray
$366.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mother Denim
More from Mother Denim
Mother Denim
The Jumper
BUY
£398.00
Mother Denim
Mother Denim
Snacks! The Fun Dip Puddle Slice Fray
BUY
£296.00
Mother Denim
Mother Denim
The Dazzler Skimp
BUY
£279.00
Mother Denim
Mother Denim
Snacks! The Fun Dip Utility Jean
BUY
£267.00
Mother Denim
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted